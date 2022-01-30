FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.