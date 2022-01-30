FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.