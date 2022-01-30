FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.