FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTVI. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTVI remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

