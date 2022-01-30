FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

FINW traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 33,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,009. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

