First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Busey worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 41.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.30 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

