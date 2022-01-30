First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. First Community reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

