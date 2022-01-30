First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of First Horizon worth $75,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.29 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

