First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $121.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $509.68 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

