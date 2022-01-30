First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,639 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

