First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

