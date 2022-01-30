First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 144,465 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 238.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 535.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 209,947 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

