First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FDEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 43,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,787. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.