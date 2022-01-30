First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FDEU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 43,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,787. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

