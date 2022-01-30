First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 77.2% in January

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth $723,000.

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $45.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

