Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $58,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Shares of FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

