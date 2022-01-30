FLETA Market Cap Hits $58.07 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. FLETA has a market cap of $58.07 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108533 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

