FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 292,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of FLNG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 803,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

