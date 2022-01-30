Float Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.99 or 0.06845506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,951.61 or 1.00076718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

