Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 1,474,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
