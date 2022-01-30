Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 1,474,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after buying an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.