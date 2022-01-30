Fluity (FLTY) Market Cap Reaches $198,152.32

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $198,152.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,605,929 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

