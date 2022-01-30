FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 103.7% in January

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FLYLF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

