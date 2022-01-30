FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 103.7% in January

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FLYLF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.