FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

