Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.99% of Focus Financial Partners worth $189,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of FOCS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 396.20 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

