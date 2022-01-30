Font (FONT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,641.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Font has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $304,460.57 and $5,641.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

