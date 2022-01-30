Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 155,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,659. Forestar Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.93.
In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
