Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 155,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,659. Forestar Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $984.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.