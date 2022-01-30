Formation Fi (FORM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $259,596.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $259,596.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars.

