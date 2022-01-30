Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Fortive worth $38,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.