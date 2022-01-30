Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 15,614 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

