Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 17,104 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.