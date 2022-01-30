Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires Shares of 45,500 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. Sony Group accounts for about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,631,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,043,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

