Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,735,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

