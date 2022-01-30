Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

