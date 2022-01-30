Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.29 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

