Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $15.57 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

