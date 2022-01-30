Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $23 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 5.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

