Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 6.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.