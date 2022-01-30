Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.72 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $268.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

