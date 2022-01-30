Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.56 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

