Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 49,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.27. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

