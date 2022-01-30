Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 118.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 133,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.1% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.3% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

