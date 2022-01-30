Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $492.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $382.49 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.