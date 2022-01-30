Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,322.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2,328.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,938.80 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

