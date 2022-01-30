Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,416 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.