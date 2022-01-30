Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,941 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average is $229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.