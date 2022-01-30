Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,417 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

