Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,395 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

CHRW stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.