Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 910 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.91.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $358.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.96 and its 200 day moving average is $377.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

