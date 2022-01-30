Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 384,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

