Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.