Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $133,862.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.